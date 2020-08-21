UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heads Of Two Hospitals Appointed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:29 PM

Heads of two hospitals appointed

Punjab Health department held appointment of two Medical Superintendents (MS) at Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals operating within the district Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health department held appointment of two Medical Superintendents (MS) at Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals operating within the district Friday.

According to notification received here, Dr Zia Anjum was appointed as MS of THQ Kot Addu hospital while Dr Mehr Muhammad Ajmal at THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Both of the top slot officials have assumed charge of their new responsibility and started working in their respective health units.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Kot Addu Top

Recent Stories

Mali's Military Coup Leaders Ease Curfew

1 minute ago

Man killed, 2 injured in road accident

1 minute ago

ACE retrieves 45 kanals state-land

1 minute ago

'Return of the son' - ex-NBA star Jeremy Lin gets ..

1 minute ago

Three Police Officers Killed in Roadside Bomb Blas ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus' Tikhanovskaya Calls for Continued Strikes ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.