Heads of two hospitals appointed

Punjab Health department held appointment of two Medical Superintendents (MS) at Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals operating within the district Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health department held appointment of two Medical Superintendents (MS) at Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals operating within the district Friday.

According to notification received here, Dr Zia Anjum was appointed as MS of THQ Kot Addu hospital while Dr Mehr Muhammad Ajmal at THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Both of the top slot officials have assumed charge of their new responsibility and started working in their respective health units.