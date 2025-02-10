Health Advisor directs for providing zinc, ORS for treatment of childhood diarrhoea in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor, Ihtesham Ali, the Lady Health Workers (LHW) Program will provide zinc tablets and low-osmolality oral rehydration salts (ORS) across all districts of the province this year for the treatment of childhood diarrhoea.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Health Advisor emphasized that this intervention will significantly reduce the rising prevalence of the disease among children under five.

Dr Khizar Hayat, Director of MCH, Pirzada Asad, Deputy Director of the LHW Program, and Darya Khan, Provincial Coordinator for Nutrition International, signed the agreement for the distribution of zinc and ORS at the Directorate of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS), approximately 21% of children under five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffer from diarrhea.

To address this pressing health issue, the Directorate of Maternal and Child Health (MCH) and the Lady Health Worker Program, in collaboration with Nutrition International, are launching a large-scale intervention to combat diarrhea in children.

Nutrition International has donated zinc dispersible strips and low-osmolality oral rehydration solution (LO-ORS) to the Health Department for distribution across the province.

The combined use of zinc and low-osmolality ORS is a well-established and WHO-recommended approach to managing childhood diarrhea.

It not only helps treat dehydration but also reduces the severity and duration of diarrhea while preventing future episodes. Zinc plays a crucial role in boosting the immune system and ensuring long-term health benefits for children.

This initiative reflects a targeted, evidence based effort to reduce child mortality and morbidity due to diarrhea in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring that children receive essential care to recover and thrive.