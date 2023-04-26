UrduPoint.com

Health Authority Advises Adopting Precautionary Measures To Avoid Monkeypox

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Health authority advises adopting precautionary measures to avoid Monkeypox

In the wake of the possible spread of Monkeypox, the district health authority has advised the residents to remain vigilant and adopt precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :In the wake of the possible spread of Monkeypox, the district health authority has advised the residents to remain vigilant and adopt precautionary measures.

The district health officer for communicable diseases Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that the incubation period for monkeypox was typically 5 to 21 days, with an average of 12 days.

During this time, he added that an infected person may not show symptoms but can still spread the virus to others.

"The infectious period for monkeypox begins with the onset of symptoms and can last for up to 4 weeks," he added.

Dr Waqar said that Monkeypox was primarily spread through close contact with infected animals, such as handling or consuming meat from infected animals, or through close contact with infected people, such as through respiratory droplets or contact with infected bodily fluids or skin lesions.

The rate of transmission can vary depending on several factors, such as the level of exposure, the severity of the disease, and the effectiveness of infection control measures.

He further informed that the risk of transmission was higher in settings where there was close and prolonged contact with infected individuals, such as households or healthcare settings.

The use of personal protective equipment and good hygiene practices, like hand washing and disinfection of contaminated surfaces, can help reduce the risk of transmission.

The health officer said that monkeypox was a rare disease, and the risk of transmission outside of endemic areas was low.

However, if you have been in close contact with an infected individual or animal or have recently traveled to an endemic area and experienced symptoms of monkeypox, it is recommended that you seek medical attention promptly to receive appropriate care and to prevent further spread of the disease, he advised.

Related Topics

May From

Recent Stories

DC directs magistrates to continue inspections for ..

DC directs magistrates to continue inspections for controlling profiteering

1 second ago
 Russia Returns 40 Military From Territory Controll ..

Russia Returns 40 Military From Territory Controlled by Kiev - Defense Ministry

2 seconds ago
 S. Korean, US Companies Conclude 23 MoUs in Advanc ..

S. Korean, US Companies Conclude 23 MoUs in Advanced Technologies, Energy Sector ..

30 seconds ago
 Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms fo ..

Boeing reports another loss in Q1, but confirms forecast

10 minutes ago
 Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continue ..

Clearance operation of CTD Kabal building continues

10 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

Seven outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.