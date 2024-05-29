Open Menu

Health Authority Advises Preventive Measures To Avoid The Congo Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Health authority advises preventive measures to avoid the Congo virus

To avoid the spread of Congo fever on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid Ul Azha, the District Health Authority(DHA) has issued directions here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) To avoid the spread of Congo fever on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid Ul Azha, the District Health Authority(DHA) has issued directions here Wednesday.

Talking to APP, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DHA Dr Ijaz Ahmad Khan said that as sacrificial animals were being transported in the city areas, it has been decided to create public awareness to protect the people from Congo fever and the spread of the virus could be checked by taking preventive measures.

He advised the people visiting the cattle markets to wear gloves, masks and other protective clothing while handling animals or their tissues, notably during slaughtering, butchering and culling procedures in slaughterhouses or at home.

The CEO advised the people to slaughter the animals during the daytime on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha and to avoid close physical contact with CCHF-infected people.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak had directed the Livestock Department to ensure vaccination of the animals being brought to the city or cattle markets. He said that the risk of transmission of the Congo virus from animals to humans is high during Eid ul-Azha due to animal slaughter and trade.

