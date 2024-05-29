Health Authority Advises Preventive Measures To Avoid The Congo Virus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
To avoid the spread of Congo fever on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid Ul Azha, the District Health Authority(DHA) has issued directions here Wednesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) To avoid the spread of Congo fever on the occasion of the forthcoming Eid Ul Azha, the District Health Authority(DHA) has issued directions here Wednesday.
Talking to APP, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DHA Dr Ijaz Ahmad Khan said that as sacrificial animals were being transported in the city areas, it has been decided to create public awareness to protect the people from Congo fever and the spread of the virus could be checked by taking preventive measures.
He advised the people visiting the cattle markets to wear gloves, masks and other protective clothing while handling animals or their tissues, notably during slaughtering, butchering and culling procedures in slaughterhouses or at home.
The CEO advised the people to slaughter the animals during the daytime on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha and to avoid close physical contact with CCHF-infected people.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak had directed the Livestock Department to ensure vaccination of the animals being brought to the city or cattle markets. He said that the risk of transmission of the Congo virus from animals to humans is high during Eid ul-Azha due to animal slaughter and trade.
/395
Recent Stories
Dial Zero Goes Global with New Offices in UAE and Singapore
4 students to present Pakistan in IOI
Tennis: French Open results
Dick Schoof: Ex-security boss tapped for Dutch PM
Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers
KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' chi ..
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand
Dead body found in Attock
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation: state media
Malaysian High Commissioner for enhancing bilateral trade up to $12b
Panda diplomacy is back: China sending two bears to Washington
ISSI concludes MoU with Turkiye’s Yunus Emre Enstitusu
More Stories From Health
-
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students6 hours ago
-
Medical boards to be set up for registration of persons with disabilities8 days ago
-
Balochistan to get 30 AI-based digital x-ray machines under Provincial TB control programme8 days ago
-
18% teenagers of Pakistan suffer from hypertension due to lifestyle choices: Experts8 days ago
-
Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan8 days ago
-
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur8 days ago
-
Vaccination campaign launched in Sanghar to combat measles, rubella9 days ago
-
Govt committed to improve citizens' health status13 days ago
-
Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal13 days ago
-
How hunting may have turned humans into long-distance runners14 days ago
-
Scabies transmits person to person through close skin contact :Skin specialist14 days ago
-
01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home14 days ago