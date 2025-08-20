Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi, announced that 46 dengue cases have been reported in the city during the current year. He said that no clustering of cases has been observed, with a decline in cases reported in Pothohar’s union councils

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi, announced that 46 dengue cases have been reported in the city during the current year. He said that no clustering of cases has been observed, with a decline in cases reported in Pothohar’s union councils.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the health chief said that the DHA has taken strict actions by registering 2762 FIRs, sealing 1361 premises, issuing 3798 challans and imposing fines totaling Rs.62,71,500 in the first eight months of 2025 for violations of dengue prevention protocols.

Dr. Ehsan Ghani informed the media that 20 union councils remain highly sensitive due to water storage practices contributing to the spread of dengue.

Responding to media queries he highlighted ongoing collaboration with local and parliamentary leaders serving as focal points. He stressed that public awareness campaigns are underway, urging households to cover water containers to curb mosquito breeding. Dr. Ghani also confirmed that institutions managing graveyards and drains are ensuring timely cleanliness to control the vector.

Dr Ghani rejected any report of presenting wrong data which could mislead the authority.

"We are very diligently rendering our responsibilities with transparent data presentation and in right direction", he said to rebut a news item.

He further said that monitoring is done on daily basis, data is collected and pursued timely under the supervision of the district administration and the local leadership.

He added that Tahira Aurangzeb, a senior parliamentarian along with other public reps are onboard to conduct well targeted campaign including the door-to-door activities.

To miscellaneous media questions, Dr. Ehsan Ghani assured that dengue counters are fully operational in major hospitals, with 50 staff members at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) receiving specialized training.

"Unlike last year, when some fatalities occurred, the authority is fully prepared this year, with rapid responses to larvae detection sites to prevent further spread", he said.

Earlier, Dr. Waqar Ahmad, DHA spokesperson, briefed the press that 27 Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics have been established, serving 19,000 patients between August 1 and 19, and recording 242 deliveries. These clinics provide facilities such as ultrasound and ECG. The DHA conducts around 350 inspections daily, resulting in 61 FIRs in a single day, supported by 3,717 mobile teams and over 900 daily-wage workers. Control rooms at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and Basic Health Units are operational to manage patient care in high-risk areas.

Dr. Hafiz Jawad Zahid DHO, emphasized the coordinated efforts among Rawalpindi institutions to combat dengue. He informed that the DHA holds two daily meetings to ensure swift responses to potential breeding sites, maintaining strict vigilance to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Dr. Jawad urged the media to come ahead in support of the anti dengue campaign and creatinine massive awareness.