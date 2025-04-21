Open Menu

Health Authority Marks The Launch Of Polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:22 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Punjab Health Department organized an event at the Rawalpindi Health Office to mark the launch of polio vaccination drive. Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan inaugurated the campaign at the Rural Health Center, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner (City) Eman Zafar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shazia Rizwan commended Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her dedicated efforts in improving healthcare services across Punjab. She urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability caused by the polio virus.

Shazia also directed polio teams to perform their duties diligently, emphasizing that no child should be missed during the vaccination campaign.

She stressed the importance of raising awareness among parents about the critical need for polio immunization to eradicate the disease completely.

Assistant Commissioner, Eman Zafar on the occasion said that the polio drive is part of the government’s continued efforts to eliminate the virus from Pakistan, with health workers going door-to-door to administer vaccines and educate families on prevention.

CEO Health Authority,Dr. Asif Arbab called for full public cooperation to ensure every child under five receives the life-saving drops.

