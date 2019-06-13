Health Authority seeks security for anti-polio drive

The District Health Authority(DHA) Thursday requested the distract administration to make necessary security arrangements for anti-polio drive being started from June 17

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority(DHA) Thursday requested the distract administration to make necessary security arrangements for anti-polio drive being started from June 17.

Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP, that the DHA has requested the administration to provide 2500 security personnel for conducting the drive in a successful manner.

He told that the polio workers had faced harassment and refusal cases during the last anti-polio drive in Pirwadahi, Dhoke Naju, Fauji colony and adjacent areas which are mostly inhabited by the pashtoons.

Hussain said that around 2000 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 740,000 children than five years in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, GujarKhan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/ Chaklala cantonments boards areas.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. "The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.

" He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said.

The Incharge said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi, while environmental samples for polio virus tested negative after a long period in May.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the concerned officials to ensure strict security measures during the drive being commenced in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas from June 17 to 21.

"People should avoid negative hearsays regarding polio drops because the drops of polio vaccine could save our children from lifetime disability," the DC said.

He ordered the officials to keep a keen eye on high-risk areas and directed health officials to make sure that all children were administrated with anti-polio drops.

Randhwa said that Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.