Health body seeks strategy to protect health of young generation from fatal diseases

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (Retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that PANAH was fighting simultaneously on multiple fronts to build a healthy society and to keep the young generation out of reach of sugary drinks and tobacco products which cause numerous health problems including heart disease, "We need to formulate an effective policy with an awareness campaign for the people, so that the future of the nation can be secured," he said while chairing an important meeting of the Advisory board of PANAH held yesterday, says a press release issued on Friday.

Squadron Leader (R) Ghulam Abbas, Younis Khan, Miss Rukhsana Nazi, Dr Zahida Ibrahim, Dr Mazharul Haq Lone, ex health adviser to Ombudsman Dr Fayyaz Ranjha, General Secretary Sanaullah Ghman also attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the performance of the PANAH and proposed to provide heart treatment facilities to those in need including children suffering from heart defects without any discrimination.

General Kayani said that the use of sugary drinks and tobacco is a major cause of harmful and life-threatening diseases and masses need to be made aware and sensitized about it. He said that the shelter has been active in creating awareness among the people about the heart diseases for the past 36 years.

"We not only provide awareness, but also help those who are in need or are economically marginalized because we believe that a healthy society is essential to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity," he emphasized.

The government, he said, should prioritize healthcare sector with an added emphasis on creating awareness among the masses about diseases preventive measures. "This is possible only when natural food is made a part of our daily life and use of sugary drinks and tobacco products are discouraged." The PANAH President warned that if effective measures were not taken to curb the use of sugary drinks and tobacco, more diseases could spread in the society. General Masood-ur-Rehman directed to mobilize the collected funds for the medical treatment of the poor including children in a more dynamic manner, while General Secretary Sanaullah Ghman directed to provide ambulance facility to the poor.

On the occasion, Sanaullah Ghman, General Secretary, Panah, said that the government should take immediate steps to keep sugary drinks and smokers out of the reach of the younger generation, especially young children, so that a healthy society can be formed instead of sick and vulnerable, the PR added.