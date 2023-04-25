Health Canada Proposes Restricting Food, Beverage Advertising to Children on Digital Media

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Health Canada issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that it has proposed a new policy update to restrict food and beverage advertising on television and other digital media in order to limit children's exposure to such advertisements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Health Canada issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that it has proposed a new policy update to restrict food and beverage advertising on television and other digital media in order to limit children's exposure to such advertisements.

"Health Canada's new policy update proposes an approach to restricting the advertising of food and beverages to children, starting with advertising on television and digital media. This approach prioritizes media where children spend much of their time and where they are highly exposed to food advertising, including ads that air during a children's program or on a children's website," the statement said.

According to the policy's update, Health Canada intends to introduce amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations to restrict advertising targeting children that might contribute to their excess intakes of sodium, sugars and saturated fats.

Health Canada cautioned that candy, desserts, chocolate, snack foods, baked goods, restaurants as well as sweetened dairies, beverages and cereals are often advertised to children.

By pairing this new proposal with other initiatives from the Health Eating Strategy, the ministry aims to promote healthier eating behaviors among children as well as adults, the statement said.

"Children are particularly vulnerable to the influence of advertising. Children under the age of 5 are unable to consistently distinguish between advertising and programming. Most children do not understand the selling purpose of advertising until they reach the age of 8 years old. By the age of 12, they understand that ads are designed to sell products, but most are not yet aware of the persuasive intent of the advertisement," the statement said.

The more children are exposed to food advertising, the more likely they are to request or consume advertised foods, the statement added.

Canada's health authority said that such amendments as noted on their Forward Regulatory Plan are part of the ministry's Healthy Eating Strategy and its commitment to ensuring children's well-being, according to the statement.

