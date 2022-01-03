UrduPoint.com

Health Card Distribution Continues In Several Divisions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Health card distribution continues in several divisions

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SH) has issued a schedule for distribution of health cards in several districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SH) has issued a schedule for distribution of health cards in several districts of the province.

According to the PP&SH sources, the cards distribution is already going on in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Lahore divisions.

The distribution of health cards among people of Rawalpindi district would start on January 20, Faisalabad on February 9, Multan on February 22, Bahawalpur on March 2, Gujranwala on March 22 and card distribution in Sargodha division would start on March 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that people would be able to avail healthcare facilitiesup to Rs one million in designated public and private hospitals through cards.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala January February March Million

Recent Stories

Iraqi Army Downs 2 Drones Over Diplomatic Zone of ..

Iraqi Army Downs 2 Drones Over Diplomatic Zone of Baghdad Airport - Source

8 minutes ago
 Quddus Bizenjo directed commissioners to ensure co ..

Quddus Bizenjo directed commissioners to ensure complete eradication of wildlife ..

8 minutes ago
 Bangladesh reports highest COVID-19 infection rate ..

Bangladesh reports highest COVID-19 infection rate in nearly 3 months

15 minutes ago
 Two killed in different incidents

Two killed in different incidents

15 minutes ago
 NSFC, Gates Foundation to fund int'l research for ..

NSFC, Gates Foundation to fund int'l research for malaria eradication

15 minutes ago
 Foreign Policy Advisers From Russia, Germany and F ..

Foreign Policy Advisers From Russia, Germany and France to Meet This Week - Germ ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.