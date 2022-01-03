Health card distribution continues in several divisions

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SH) has issued a schedule for distribution of health cards in several districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SH) has issued a schedule for distribution of health cards in several districts of the province.

According to the PP&SH sources, the cards distribution is already going on in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Lahore divisions.

The distribution of health cards among people of Rawalpindi district would start on January 20, Faisalabad on February 9, Multan on February 22, Bahawalpur on March 2, Gujranwala on March 22 and card distribution in Sargodha division would start on March 31.

It is pertinent to mention here that people would be able to avail healthcare facilitiesup to Rs one million in designated public and private hospitals through cards.