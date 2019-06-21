Health care: A vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) claim they have not heard any health-related advertisement on the radio in the last three months

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) claim they have not heard any health-related advertisement on the radio in the last three months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019)

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Have you heard any health-related advertisement on the radio in the last three months?” In response, 8% said yes, 84% said no and 8% said they did not know or wish to respond.