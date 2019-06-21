UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Care: A Vast Majority Of Pakistanis (84%) Claim They Have Not Heard Any Health-related Advertisement On The Radio In The Last Three Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 02:40 PM

Health care: A vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) claim they have not heard any health-related advertisement on the radio in the last three months

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) claim they have not heard any health-related advertisement on the radio in the last three months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (84%) claim they have not heard any health-related advertisement on the radio in the last three months.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Have you heard any health-related advertisement on the radio in the last three months?” In response, 8% said yes, 84% said no and 8% said they did not know or wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

MP Mark Field accused of assaulting Greenpeace act ..

4 minutes ago

Rs5-7 hike expected in petrol prices

12 minutes ago

NUST stuns world at UK “IMechE UAS Challenge 201 ..

13 minutes ago

Total of 240 People Injured in Rallies in Georgian ..

16 minutes ago

Tehran Receives Trump's Message Warning About US P ..

16 minutes ago

Disaster risk management project launched in four ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.