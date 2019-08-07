Health Care Commission seals two operation theaters of private hospitals for poor hygiene

Health Care Commission (HCC) Hazara region Wednesday sealed two operation theaters of private hospitals in Havelian for flouting approved rules and regulations

Launching a drive against private hospitals after death of a woman during delivery at a private hospital, Chief Inspector HCC Faisal Khan sealed two hospitals including Fatima hospital and Yousuf Hospital for not fulfilling the requirement approved by the commission.

Talking to media, he said that hospitals have been sealed over non compliance adding prime objective of a health institution is to provide better healthcare facilities to masses.