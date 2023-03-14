UrduPoint.com

Health Department Employees Will Perform Duty At Place Of Posting: DHO

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 06:42 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada on Tuesday said that health facilities are the right of every person in my district and health department employees have to perform duties at their place of posting, and they cannot get salaries while sitting at home.

DHO further said that all health department employees posted in Circle Bakot, Galiyat, Lorra and Sherwan would have to perform duties at their place of posting.

He said it was decided that all the health centers of the Abbottabad district, including the health office, should be provided with 24-hour service seven days a week and biometric system for attendance would also be installed and all employees would be linked to the system, adding he said.

Dr. Faisal Khanzada said that after this decision, I have directed more than a hundred medical officers, para-medical staff, and class-four office staff in Abbottabad district who have been posted for a long time in Circle Bakot, Galiyat and other remote areas, but in the name of general duty they were present in the main hospitals and offices of Abbottabad.

He said that they have been illegally taking salaries and other privileges at various offices and places in the city for the last twenty years, when they were forced to go to the place of their posting, they started blackmailing and staged protests and they are also taking the shelter of employees union in this regard, adding the DHO said.

