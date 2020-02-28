UrduPoint.com
Health Department Sets Up Corona Virus Isolation Ward

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:11 PM

Health department has established Corona virus isolation ward at Khairpur Medical College Hospital

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Health department has established Corona virus isolation ward at Khairpur Medical College Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu told APP on Friday, that the hospital has been prepared for the situation, adding "we don't have a single patient so far, but all preparations have been made in advance".

He said that a rapid response team has also been formed while strict instructions have been given to all staff members of the health and other related departments to remain alert and take precautionary measures in this regard.

Meanwhile, the district administration Ghotki has also established a special ward at Civil Hospital, Ghotki for Corona Virus test as precautionary measures.

