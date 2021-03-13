UrduPoint.com
Health Department Start Vaccination To Citizens Over 60 Years Of Age

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 02:26 PM

Health department start vaccination to Citizens over 60 years of age

The vaccination to citizens over 60 years of age were being vaccinated against coronavirus in the province, an official of the Health Department told APP here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The vaccination to citizens over 60 years of age were being vaccinated against coronavirus in the province, an official of the Health Department told APP here on Saturday.

He said so far 2,075 senior citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus besides 28,175 health workers in the province have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

He disclosed that the number of health workers receiving the second dose of vaccine was reached to 2,768 with 6,897 health workers in Peshawar, 2,517 in Abbottabad and 1,823 in Swat, 998 health workers of Mardan, 884 of Kohat, 760 of Bannu and 733 of Dera Ismail Khan have been vaccinated.

