Health Dept, District Admin North Waziristan Join Hands Against Dengue

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and District Administration have joined hands against fatal dengue disease in North Waziristan

District Health Officer, North Waziristan Dr. Gulistan in a statement here on Friday said the campaign was launched on the direction of the provincial government to prevent the possible occurrence of dengue disease during summer.

District Health Officer, North Waziristan Dr. Gulistan in a statement here on Friday said the campaign was launched on the direction of the provincial government to prevent the possible occurrence of dengue disease during summer.

He said house-to-house inspections and checking of water reservoirs continued regularly at outdoor places in Miranshah and others areas.

The community gatherings are also being organized to create awareness among the people about dengue, he added.

Dr.

Gulistan said that 208 houses, 1737 water storage containers, tanks and 191 outdoor sites were inspected during the two-week anti-dengue drive in North Waziristan.

Likewise, 34 community sessions, 359 participants were informed about dengue and its prevention.

He said information brochures and pamphlets were distributed among the communities.

Dr Gulistan urged people to adopt cleanliness and removed standing waters.

He said waters in tyres and others unhygienic practices were increasing chances of dengue larwa.

He said high fever, breath problems and body itching were major causes of dengue fever and advised such patients to immediately contact the doctor.

More Stories From Health

