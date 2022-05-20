UrduPoint.com

Health Dept Prepares Anti-dengue Action Plan For Monsoon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 02:48 PM

Health Dept prepares anti-dengue action plan for monsoon

Provincial Health Department has prepared anti-dengue action plan to prevent its possible outbreak in prone areas during upcoming monsoon seaso

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Department has prepared anti-dengue action plan to prevent its possible outbreak in prone areas during upcoming monsoon season.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa health department official told APP on Friday that special teams were constituted for close monitoring of dengue-prone areas and implementation of government strategies on ground.

Besides field training, he informed that entomologists (scientists who studies insects) had been appointed in every district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The official advised people to ensure anti-mosquito fumigation at their residences, offices and guest houses, besides using nets on doors and windows. He also urged people to remove standing water and kept water tanks covered.

