Health dept rejects reports about dengue outbreak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Department has rejected reports that dengue in the province is not under control.

According to official sources on Wednesday, only 20 cases have been registered in the city during the current season.

However, the number of dengue case are a bit higher in Rawalpindi where 62 cases have been registered during the current season, adding the department with the help of local governments have been taking measures to eradicate dengue from the province.

On the other hand, the media claims that 90 cases of dengue have so far been reported in Lahore.

The sources rejected the perception that awareness campaign is weak in the province and said the awareness campaign was going on in the schools and other departments.

Several basic tests for dengue like CBC were available at almost every hospital in the city, the sources said, adding the department was not calling for a dengue emergency but a vigilance campaign was being planned by the health secretary as he was very concerned about the matter.

"The season of dengue will last from 10-15 days and we are trying our best to prepare a plan for controlling this issue," the Additional Secretary Health education Usman Ghani said.

Following an outbreak of dengue in the provincial capital, Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saleha Saeed removed 81 officials from their posts for negligence during the prevention campaign a day ago.

Taking stern action against communicable diseases control (CDC) supervisors of the dengue control programme as well as patrolling sanitary workers, he removed the staff on negligence and sought a reply from 57 staff including entomologists, environment inspectors, CDC supervisors and issued show-cause notices to 13 others.

In a statement on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had also expressed his displeasure over the increase in the number of dengue patients in Lahore and Rawalpindi.