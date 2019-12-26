'Health dept to monitor vaccinators through geotagging system'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to tighten its grip around the vaccinators to ensure their presence in the fields as per their assigned duties.

In this regard, the Health department will monitor the live location of vaccinators through the geotagging system while strict action will be taken against those who will not be present on duty, as well as in case of finding their wrong location.

These views were expressed by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Usman while presiding over a meeting to review issues at his office on Thursday.

He said that first target was to prevent children from diseases and to ensure the presence of vaccinators in every nook and corner of Punjab for which all necessary steps were being taken by the Health department.

Usman informed that megaphone would be installed on the motorcycle of the vaccinator for announcement because it was observed that the public remained unaware of the vaccinations despite reached teams in their areas.

He further said that the lives of children could be saved from different diseases by timely immunizations.

The Secretary vowed to get the 100 per cent target of vaccinating as soon after launching the mega plan.