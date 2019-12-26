UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Health Dept To Monitor Vaccinators Through Geotagging System'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:13 PM

'Health dept to monitor vaccinators through geotagging system'

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to tighten its grip around the vaccinators to ensure their presence in the fields as per their assigned duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to tighten its grip around the vaccinators to ensure their presence in the fields as per their assigned duties.

In this regard, the Health department will monitor the live location of vaccinators through the geotagging system while strict action will be taken against those who will not be present on duty, as well as in case of finding their wrong location.

These views were expressed by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Usman while presiding over a meeting to review issues at his office on Thursday.

He said that first target was to prevent children from diseases and to ensure the presence of vaccinators in every nook and corner of Punjab for which all necessary steps were being taken by the Health department.

Usman informed that megaphone would be installed on the motorcycle of the vaccinator for announcement because it was observed that the public remained unaware of the vaccinations despite reached teams in their areas.

He further said that the lives of children could be saved from different diseases by timely immunizations.

The Secretary vowed to get the 100 per cent target of vaccinating as soon after launching the mega plan.

Related Topics

Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Christian community thanks PTI government: Ijaz Al ..

2 minutes ago

Longer exposure to obesity linked to high diabetes ..

2 minutes ago

Gunmen shot injured man in Quetta

7 minutes ago

Naila Baqir takes charge as DG Overseas Pakistanis ..

7 minutes ago

Kosovo coalition talks stall nearly 3 months after ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters arranges programme tit ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.