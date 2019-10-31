Health dept to start Typhoid vaccination campaign from Nov 11

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Health department Thursday decided to launch 12 days vaccination campaign against Typhoid in the province including Tando Muhammad Khan district from November 11.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Hassan Khaskheli said this while addressing an awareness seminar regarding "Typhoid" held at committee room of DC Complex here.

The ADC said all parents had been advised to vaccinat their children aged from 9 months to 15 years during 12 days campaign to be held from November 11 to 23.

The meeting was informed that Typhoid was a bacterial infection which was destroying immune system if not treated in time.

The meeting was attended by the District Health officer Dr Maqbool Mallah, MS Civil hospital Dr Jai Ram, district Manager PPHI Dr Asif Rajput, officers of different departments and representatives of civil society organizations.