UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Dept Utilizing Resources To Resolve People's Problem

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:35 PM

Health dept utilizing resources to resolve people's problem

Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Mr, Rasheed Ahmed said that the health department of Gilgit Baltistan was utilizing all its available resources to resolve the problems people of Gilgit Baltistan

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Mr, Rasheed Ahmed said that the health department of Gilgit Baltistan was utilizing all its available resources to resolve the problems people of Gilgit Baltistan.

while talking with media,he said we were also taking stern actions against the employees who were taking their salaries from health department without performing duties. He added that we had also instructed all the paramedical staff members of health department Gilgit Baltistan to perform their duties honestly.

He said If any of the members found absent from his duty, a strict disciplinary action would be taken against him.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Media All From

Recent Stories

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

11 minutes ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

11 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

26 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

26 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

36 minutes ago

Tickets for Rawalpindi Test go on sale tomorrow

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.