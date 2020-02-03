Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Mr, Rasheed Ahmed said that the health department of Gilgit Baltistan was utilizing all its available resources to resolve the problems people of Gilgit Baltistan

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary Health Gilgit Baltistan Mr, Rasheed Ahmed said that the health department of Gilgit Baltistan was utilizing all its available resources to resolve the problems people of Gilgit Baltistan.

while talking with media,he said we were also taking stern actions against the employees who were taking their salaries from health department without performing duties. He added that we had also instructed all the paramedical staff members of health department Gilgit Baltistan to perform their duties honestly.

He said If any of the members found absent from his duty, a strict disciplinary action would be taken against him.