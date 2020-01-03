UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt Appointed 440 Pharmacists On Merit: Dr Yasmin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:50 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Friday that Punjab would see visible improvement in availability of quality medicines, stocks and supplies with the inclusion of 440 new pharmacists in the system on merit

Chairing the welcome and orientation session of 440 new pharmacists, who joined the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department recently, at the King Edward Medical University Lahore, the minister said the government had hired new pharmacists through merit and they would provide major boost to healthcare service delivery.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Mohammad Usman, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti, Vice-Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Secretary Drug Regulatory Authority Punjab, Dr Sohail, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the newly recruited pharmacists, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the PTI government believed in meaningful social development rather than infrastructure projects alone.

The minister said, "We have brought around 26,000 human resource in the department since we took over. As many as 15,000 doctors have been hired and now we have doctors available at 93 per cent BHUs." The minister said, "You have a heavy responsibility on your shoulders. You will be ensuring quality controls of medicines, keeping a close eye on the availability and stocks of essential medicines, ensuring patient facilitation along with stipulated tasks. You will be working with doctors and play your role in dealing cases requiring special attention." Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the newly recruited pharmacists would play a key role in provision of top-quality treatment services to patients.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said in his address that recruitment of pharmacists was a great step by Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Special Secretary PSH Department Ajmal Bhatti said parents of newly recruited pharmacists must be grateful to Allah on this achievement of their children.

