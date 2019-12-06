UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt Approves 128 Slices CT Scan Machines For Lahore General Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:19 PM

The Punjab government has decided up-gradation of Radiology Department of Lahore General Hospital and 128 Slices, the latest CT Scan machines costing Rs150 million, would be installed during the current fiscal year

This was stated by Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar.

This was stated by Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar.

He said that Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was taking personal interest in development and uplift of the public sector hospitals by providing better and modern health facilities.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had always approved welfare oriented projects and gave special priority to the health sector.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that earlier in Lahore, General Hospital Single Slice CT Scan Machine was working and now by installation of 128 Slices, the latest and modern CT Scan Machine would provide more efficient and better diagnostic services to the patients.

He said that in Outdoor and Emergency Departments of Lahore General Hospital, more than 8,000 patients were being attended on daily basis while a large number of patients was also entertained in the evening shift of the outdoor department.

The principal said the incumbent Punjab government had always provided in-time funding and full assistance to the health sector and up-gradation of Radiology Department of Lahore General Hospital would play pivotal role for providing better health services to the common man.

