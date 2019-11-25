Health deptt asked to chalk out effective polio vaccination plan

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz Khan Monday asked the health and line departments to chalk out an effective polio vaccination plan for upcoming vaccination drive under which no child could be missed from administering drops.

If some child could not be vaccinated during the campaign due to any reason s/he should be in given drops in post polio campaign, he said while presiding over a meeting here.

He directed health, education police and other relevant departments to make the drive successful to achieve the target of vaccination and protect future generation from disabilities.

The meeting was informed that 821 mobile, 80 fixed and 36 transit teams would administer polio drops to children under the age of five across the district. The health department has prepared training schedule for polio teams.