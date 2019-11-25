UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Deptt Asked To Chalk Out Effective Polio Vaccination Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

Health deptt asked to chalk out effective polio vaccination plan

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz Khan Monday asked the health and line departments to chalk out an effective polio vaccination plan for upcoming vaccination drive under which no child could be missed from administering drops

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz Khan Monday asked the health and line departments to chalk out an effective polio vaccination plan for upcoming vaccination drive under which no child could be missed from administering drops.

If some child could not be vaccinated during the campaign due to any reason s/he should be in given drops in post polio campaign, he said while presiding over a meeting here.

He directed health, education police and other relevant departments to make the drive successful to achieve the target of vaccination and protect future generation from disabilities.

The meeting was informed that 821 mobile, 80 fixed and 36 transit teams would administer polio drops to children under the age of five across the district. The health department has prepared training schedule for polio teams.

Related Topics

Police Polio Education Mobile Nawaz Khan Post From

Recent Stories

Dasu Hydropower Project: Contract worth Rs 52.5 bi ..

5 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

33 seconds ago

Govt to upgrade primary health care system: Dr Zaf ..

35 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Nawaz Sharif a ..

1 minute ago

IGP meets boxer Muhammad Waseem, congratulates on ..

1 minute ago

Pak becomes first country to adopt DCP3: Dr. Zafar ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.