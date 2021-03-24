UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt Organizes TB Awareness Walk In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:10 PM

Health deptt organizes TB awareness walk in Khanewal

An awareness walk in connection with World Tuberculosis Day was organized by health department here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :An awareness walk in connection with World Tuberculosis Day was organized by health department here on Wednesday.

The walk was lead by DHO Dr Fazal ur Rehman Bilal, Director DHDC, Dr Ibrar, DTC Dr Asif and a large number of civil society members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fazal ur Rehman highlighted the symptoms and treatment of TB.

DHO stated that the disease was curable adding that all public hospitals of the districts were offering TB test free of charge.

More Stories From Health

