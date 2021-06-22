Health deptt resumes coronavirus vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus vaccination Tuesday resumed in district Haripur where earlier the health department has immunized over 135000 citizens.

After a break of one-week,health department has resumed the coronavirus vaccination in district Haripur, vaccination also reduced the COVID-19 cases in the district.

The successful coronavirus vaccination drive in district Haripur was led by District Health Officer (DHO) Haripur Dr. Saifullah Khan, MS Dr. Mohsin Raza, Dr. Sheerain Bahadar Khan and the paramedic's team.

The DHO and his team members have taken part in the vaccination drive with religious zeal and also motivated people to immunize not only for themselves but to stop the further spread of the outbreak.

Hundreds of the citizens were visiting the vaccination center Haripur, DHQ and other centers to get the vaccinated.