Health deptt taking measures for eradication of dengue: Dr Yasmeen

(@imziishan)

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said the health department was taking effective measures for the eradication of dengue from the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said the health department was taking effective measures for the eradication of dengue from the province.

Doctors and paramedical staff were looking after dengue patients round-the-clock in all hospitals of Rawalpindi, she added.

She directed all CEOs of public sector hospitals to submit their reports regarding measures taken for providing medical treatment to dengue patients at the earliest.

The minister, in a statement, said that practical measures in field were utmost necessary to control dengue, adding that administrative officers were responsible for following SOPs regarding anti-dengue campaign.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid elaborated that special attention was being paid on indoors and outdoors surveillance in all public sector hospitals of Punjab.

Effective strategy should be adopted for the eradication of dengue, she said, adding that negligence of field officer should not be tolerated.