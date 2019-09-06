UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Deptt Taking Measures For Eradication Of Dengue: Dr Yasmeen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:23 PM

Health deptt taking measures for eradication of dengue: Dr Yasmeen

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said the health department was taking effective measures for the eradication of dengue from the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said the health department was taking effective measures for the eradication of dengue from the province.

Doctors and paramedical staff were looking after dengue patients round-the-clock in all hospitals of Rawalpindi, she added.

She directed all CEOs of public sector hospitals to submit their reports regarding measures taken for providing medical treatment to dengue patients at the earliest.

The minister, in a statement, said that practical measures in field were utmost necessary to control dengue, adding that administrative officers were responsible for following SOPs regarding anti-dengue campaign.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid elaborated that special attention was being paid on indoors and outdoors surveillance in all public sector hospitals of Punjab.

Effective strategy should be adopted for the eradication of dengue, she said, adding that negligence of field officer should not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Rashid Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Test players support use of Kookaburra cricket bal ..

11 minutes ago

KP Baseball trials on Sept 25 for 33rd National Ga ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly body directs probe into Hajj-201 ..

1 minute ago

President summons joint session of Parliament, Nat ..

1 minute ago

US states announce antitrust probe of Facebook

5 minutes ago

Taliban Attacks Western Afghan City of Farah - Rep ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.