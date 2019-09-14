Health deptt to conduct anti-polio drive every month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to conduct polio drive every month in Punjab to get fruitful results

This decision was taken by P&S Healthcare Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman here on Saturday.

He said that special spy teams would constitute to monitor the polio campaign and the performance of field teams.

Usman said that the polio campaign should be considered a jihad to prevent the future of the nation from becoming disabled.

He said that polio-free Punjab was a top mission of Punjab government that to be completed at any cost.