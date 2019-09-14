UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Deptt To Conduct Anti-polio Drive Every Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:39 PM

Health deptt to conduct anti-polio drive every month

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to conduct polio drive every month in Punjab to get fruitful results

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has decided to conduct polio drive every month in Punjab to get fruitful results.

This decision was taken by P&S Healthcare Secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman here on Saturday.

He said that special spy teams would constitute to monitor the polio campaign and the performance of field teams.

Usman said that the polio campaign should be considered a jihad to prevent the future of the nation from becoming disabled.

He said that polio-free Punjab was a top mission of Punjab government that to be completed at any cost.

Related Topics

Polio Jihad Government Of Punjab Punjab From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mobile phone shop gutted in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Third party evaluation of hospitals for dengue to ..

1 minute ago

Over 15 bln rupees being spent for education in Si ..

1 minute ago

Abkhaz Opposition Convenes 'Public Meeting' in Suk ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Office summons Afghan envoy to condemn fir ..

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company arranges open c ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.