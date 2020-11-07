UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt To Introduce New Inter-linked Data Collection System For Corona Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Health deptt to introduce new inter-linked data collection system for Corona cases

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has decided to introduce a well organised system of coronavirus testing cases in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has decided to introduce a well organised system of coronavirus testing cases in the province.

It was decided in a meeting of the Technical Working Group chaired by P&SHD secretary Captain (retired) M Usman Younis here on Saturday to introduce a uniform "data entry system" of coronavirus testing for all public and private laboratories and hospitals. The decision has been made under the expected threat of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic,stated official spokesperson.

An inter-linked single system for sampling,results,suspected cases and deaths entry will be introduced so that a flawless data collection could be ensured.

The P&SHD secretary informed the meeting that the improved system would ensure access to real situation of the pandemic in the province.

The department would easily be able to know the number of samples in laboratories, number of patients in the hospitals and the correct number of recovered cases,the Secretary said.

He said that decision making got difficult due to unavailability of correct data from laboratories and hospitals, adding that contact-tracing also became difficult due to late availability of data.

He said that it was time to implement whatever the department learnt from the first wave of the Coronavirus.

He said that recommendations of the Technical Working Group regarding data entry procedure would be made part of the corona guideline manual and the guidelines would be implemented through Punjab Healthcare Commission.

