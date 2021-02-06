UrduPoint.com
Health Deptt Urges Citizens To Follow Precautionary Measures Against Dengue

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 03:15 PM

The Punjab Health department on Saturday urged the masses to follow precautionary measures to protect from dengue especially during spring season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health department on Saturday urged the masses to follow precautionary measures to protect from dengue especially during spring season.

According to a statement of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Captain (retired) M Usman Younis issued here on Saturday, changing weather after rains could cause spread of dengue mosquito so it is requested citizens to keep environment clean and dry.

He urged people to wear full sleeves shirts and not to allow water slugging in fountains or swimming pools.

"Special care is needed during sunrise and sunset timings as the mosquito usually attacks duringthese timings," he said.

The secretary requested to cooperate with surveillance teams of the health department as earlier the cooperation with teams made it possible to control the epidemic.

