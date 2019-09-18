Health deptt using resources to control dengue: Dr Yasmeen

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said the health department is utilizing all available resources for controlling dengue in the province and the best treatment facilities are being provided to patients in public sector hospitals

These views were expressed by the minister while addressing a press conference at DGPR office here on Wednesday.

Provincial Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, and others were also present.

Dr Yasmeen stated that more than 10 meetings of cabinet members had been conducted for reviewing the anti-dengue campaign activities. She added that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had always directed to take action against those who showed dereliction in their duties.

He said that false reporting of the facts and figures of anti-dengue activities was a condemnable act.

The purpose of today's media talk was to provide accurate data of dengue patients as well as to create awareness among the masses regarding measures being taken by the government for the eradication of dengue across the province, she said.

She said that so far 1,869 dengue cases had been reported throughout the province out of which 1,722 were from Rawalpindi whereas only 45 cases have so far been reported in Lahore.

Measures have been taken for reducing the price of test fee in private hospitals whereas the same test would be free in government hospitals.

Liquid spray was being utilised to eradicate dengue instead of fogging, she said and added that four patients affected for dengue had so far been lost their lives out of which one was from Faisalabad and three were from Rawalpindi. More than 500 workers have been recruited in surveillance teams to control dengue in Rawalpindi.

She mentioned that life saving drugs were available in all public sector hospitals of Punjab in abundant quantity. 700 beds are available in Rawalpindi, special anti dengue wards have been established.

She said that information regarding dengue could be obtained on call free number 0800-99000.

Responding to questions, Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that data entry was being done of dengue patients in every hospital while teams of the Healthcare Commission have been activated. Doctors and paramedical staff were performing their duties round-the-clock in government hospitals of Rawalpindi, she added.

The minister said steps were also being taken by the health department for curbing polio and other diseases.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt(R) Muhammad Usman said that it was a joint responsibility of the general public as well to join hands with the health department for eliminating dengue from the province.