Health Directorates arranges medical camp in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :mobile hospital program, working under the Directorate of Health Services Merged Districts KP has been providing health services in inaccessible and to deserving population of merged areas at their doorsteps.

A press release of the directorate said a two- day camp at Terah Medan and Lalay Kas of Khyber district was conducted under the Director Health Services Dr. Muhammad Niaz Afridi and Dr. Ayub Afridi.

The aim of the camp was to provide quality services to the poor people of merged areas at their doorsteps.

The camps were conducted in peripheral areas of district Khyber Terah Medan, Lalay Kas.

A total number of 1077 patients including 365 male and 672 female and 615 children were provided free of cost consultation and medicines besides different diagnostic facilities.

The people of Khyber thanked the director health services Dr. Muhammad Niaz Afridi and District Khyber DHO Dr. Tariq Hayat for providing such quality health facilities and demanded arrangements of such type of camps in future.