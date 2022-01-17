Health expert advises govt to launch 'door to door vaccination drive' to curtail Omicron

The government like polio vaccination campaign, should launch door to door Covid vaccination drive to curtail the burgeoning cases of new variant Omicron, said health expert Dr Nasrullah Sabki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The government like polio vaccination campaign, should launch door to door Covid vaccination drive to curtail the burgeoning cases of new variant Omicron, said health expert Dr Nasrullah Sabki.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said vaccination was the only solution of the deadly virus, however, the door to door vaccination would help government to meet its target of maximum number of vaccinated people in a short span of time.

Dr Sabki said the vaccinated people were less affected by the new Covid variant as compared to those who were not yet jabbed.

He also proposed the already vaccinated people to get booster as soon as possible so that they could have a more safe and healthy life ahead.

He pointed out that people were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite the cases of Omicron were increasing with every passing day.

He said as per latest reports, Islamabad positivity ratio had jumped to 11 percent while Lahore and Karachi were 17 percent and 31 percent respectively.

The health expert said it was high time that people should use mask, keep social distancing, wash hands time and again and avoid undue public gatherings.

Dr Sabki also urged the government to mobilize the district administration for the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.