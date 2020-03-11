Health Expert underlines need to educate youth for rising trend of 'Drug use in Schools'

Health Expert Wednesday underlined the need for protecting the youth from becoming victim to drug addiction and urged media and teachers to play their role in creating awareness about the impact of drugs on young lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Health Expert Wednesday underlined the need for protecting the youth from becoming victim to drug addiction and urged media and teachers to play their role in creating awareness about the impact of drugs on young lives.

Talking to private news channel , consultant Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain urged educational authorities to come forward and enlighten our generation about the ill-effects of this curse, adding, there should be strict monitoring in schools, hostels of the universities.

The culprits involved in selling drugs to students should be given exemplary punishments, Consultant demanded.

Narcotics Control department is working vigorously to rid Pakistan of the menace of narcotics; however complete elimination of this evil needs concerted efforts from all segments of society where around 7000 students are participating in awareness campaign to sensitize students.

Zulfiqar Hussain further spoke about various steps way forward for the prevention of drugs in youth through launching awareness campaign, declamation & poster contests, establishing anti-drug societies, SMS service and utilize electronic media to keep youth away from drugs.

He said that the present government is taking strict action against the people involved in the menace of ice drug and people involved in this business will face very strict action.

He said the elimination of narcotics from society is among the top priorities of present government but the whole nation needs to unite and fight this menace.

He added that addiction rapidly increases among students and more people will become drug addicts due to lack of awareness.

He said the new trends of drug addiction are increasing among students who belong to rich class; crystal ice, cocaine, heroin and different pharmaceutical drugs are easily available in the market.

He mentioned according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports in 2013 , there were 6.7 million drug users in Pakistan.

Syed Zulfiqar explained, changing trends in use of narcotics in Lahore has revealed that the use of drugs is on the rise and the trend of using new drugs is emerging with introduction of crystal ice, Naswar, e-cigarette, cigarettes and alcohol among youths in the City during 2018.

He appealed to the teachers to equip future generations with sturdy intellect and positive thinking process so that they can contribute to the betterment of society and eradicate social ills like drug abuse.