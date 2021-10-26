Health expert urges public to keep surroundings clean in fight against dengue

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Health expert on Tuesday urged the public to cooperate with dengue surveillance teams and appealed media to encourage public to keep their surroundings clean as dengue virus could only be controlled with joint efforts of all departments.

National Skills University Senior Virologist Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar talking to ptv news asked the citizens to prevent mosquito breeding in the vicinity of their homes due to the alarming rise of dengue cases in Islamabad.

He said that there was neither a vaccine effective nor any treatment for dengue, as dengue was spreading by mosquitoes and therefore the prevention of mosquito breeding was the only effective measure for its control.

He explained that dengue was a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years has become a major public health concern, adding that dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults mostly.

He encouraged citizens to stay alert and advised them to change the water in their coolers, pots, etc, adding that more than 200 dengue cases were only reported in capital city in last few weeks.

He said fever, abdominal pain, severe headache, aching body, including pain in joints, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes were among dengue fever symptoms.

Dr Mukhtar said used tyre shops, flower pots, water containers and toilet bowls were the major breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes.

He urged the people specially youngsters to actively participate in anti-dengue activities and play their role in eradicating the virus through creating awareness among masses on social media platforms.

Expert also stressed upon the government's healthcare authorities to further enhance capabilities to cope with looming threat of dengue.

All necessary precautionary measures against dengue should be adopted besides adopting precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic, he stressed.

He also asked teachers to enhance the understanding of schoolchildren about mosquito borne diseases.

