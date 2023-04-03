UrduPoint.com

Health Expert Urges To Use Raw & Steamed Vegetables

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Health expert urges to use raw & steamed vegetables

Renowned health expert, Dr Rehana Memon has advised fasters (roza-daars) to avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes during Iftari

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Renowned health expert, Dr Rehana Memon has advised fasters (roza-daars) to avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes during Iftari.

Talking APP here on Monday, she stressed using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc adding that 'Roza-daars' should not skip 'Sehri' with a view to reducing weight. They should rather wake up early in the morning to have their 'Sehri' for maintaining good health. People who do fast should avoid eating too much during Iftar as they tend to consume more than their bodies actually need.

In fact, many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramadan than during other times of the year. Eating foods high in fat and sugar at the wrong times affects the body, she said.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, fasters should also exercise after breaking their fast, she said. Dr Memon also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised 'Roza-daars' to drink lots of water. She recommended foods for Sehri, including items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended. Fasters should also avoid foods like honey, molasses and jam, which can make them thirstier throughout the day, she maintained.

Related Topics

Water National University From Weight Fat Ramadan Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Blue-chip communication stocks drive ADX, as Dubai ..

Blue-chip communication stocks drive ADX, as Dubai Financial Market hits one-mon ..

2 minutes ago
 Common Asian leopard spotted in Margalla's Trail-5 ..

Common Asian leopard spotted in Margalla's Trail-5

3 minutes ago
 Budget for next general elections to be allocated ..

Budget for next general elections to be allocated in June: Advisor to the Prime ..

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine fo ..

Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine for Reconstruction, NATO Coopera ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions ..

Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions against holding them separate ..

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects free flour centers in Kasu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.