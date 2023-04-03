Health expert urges to use raw & steamed vegetables

Renowned health expert, Dr Rehana Memon has advised fasters (roza-daars) to avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes during Iftari

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Renowned health expert, Dr Rehana Memon has advised fasters (roza-daars) to avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes during Iftari.

Talking APP here on Monday, she stressed using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc adding that 'Roza-daars' should not skip 'Sehri' with a view to reducing weight. They should rather wake up early in the morning to have their 'Sehri' for maintaining good health. People who do fast should avoid eating too much during Iftar as they tend to consume more than their bodies actually need.

In fact, many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramadan than during other times of the year. Eating foods high in fat and sugar at the wrong times affects the body, she said.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, fasters should also exercise after breaking their fast, she said. Dr Memon also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised 'Roza-daars' to drink lots of water. She recommended foods for Sehri, including items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended. Fasters should also avoid foods like honey, molasses and jam, which can make them thirstier throughout the day, she maintained.