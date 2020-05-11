Health experts advise fasting Muslims to avoid overeating for staying healthy

Health experts and dieticians Monday suggested to fasting people that proper diet and exercise in safe place were important during Ramazan, as fatty and sugary foods were consumed more frequently in Ramazan as compared to other non-fasting months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Health experts and dieticians Monday suggested to fasting people that proper diet and exercise in safe place were important during Ramazan, as fatty and sugary foods were consumed more frequently in Ramazan as compared to other non-fasting months.

Health experts talking to a private news channel shared some healthy tips with people that during fasting it was extremely crucial to load up on nutrient-dense foods and sugary options must be avoided.

A dietitian Dr Farah Faizan said, millions of people around the world were observing holy month of Ramazan under lockdown this year, so people with fast, iftar meals are crucial for maintaining a balanced diet especially in places where the summer season is in full swing.

She said overeating could often lead to people putting on weight during the holy month, despite fasting for so many hours.

"The biggest mistake people make is that they don't use Ramazan as an opportunity," she said, adding, that fasting can improves our immune system cell repair, weight loss, detoxification, positive hormonal balance and improves insulin resistance.

Another Physiotherapist Dr Aman Ullah said in iftar eating hurriedly could cause gas to build up in the stomach, causing cramps, suggested that people eat figs or drink lemonade with mint or peppermint tea, because these help to keep digestion smooth.

When eating and sleeping patterns are out of sync, it is important to get proper sleep, eat Sheri and drink a good amount of water, he added.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has spread all over the world, many countries this year have advised citizens to avoid large gatherings and have sehri and iftar individually or with family at home, he mentioned.

Islam teaches that any food consumption should be to the fullness of one third of the stomach, with another third for water, and the last third for air. Muslims are highly discouraged from overeating and from wasting, he recommended further.

Another medical expert, Dr MutiullAllah Khan said staying active by carrying out light exercise such as yoga or walking was also very important during this month, not only for your physical health but also for your mental health.

Iftar could include dates and fruit juices as they provide a burst of energy. Keep rich food to a minimum. Try to avoid deep fried and fried food, instead try shallow frying, baking of grilling, he advised.

For those who are observing fast and working, it is important to have adequate hydration and the right food in sehri to maintain energy levels throughout the day, he said.