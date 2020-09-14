UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Experts Urges People To Protect From Dengue Virus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

Health experts urges people to protect from dengue virus

The medical experts have advised the People of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The medical experts have advised the People of Sukkur and its adjoining areas to take special preventive measures to protect themselves from dengue virus.

According to them, citizens should properly dispose of the solid waste and stop water storage practices at their residences to prevent access to egg-laying female mosquitoes, said a press release issued here on Monday.

According to President, PMA Sukkur, Khushi Muhammad, mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Sukkur From

Recent Stories

Over 350,000 pure electric vehicles hit the road i ..

1 minute ago

Railways to float tenders of M-I this week

1 minute ago

Australian cancer tests, operations dropped up to ..

1 minute ago

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remain ..

1 minute ago

Int'l Day of Democracy to be marked on Tuesday

5 minutes ago

Russia Records 5,509 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.