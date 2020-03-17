Health experts urges public to follow preventive measures, limit gatherings

Health expert Tuesday urged public not to give in to panic about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but to ward off the disease through effective personal hygiene and avoid local playgrounds, gyms, beauty salons with limited gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Health expert Tuesday urged public not to give in to panic about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but to ward off the disease through effective personal hygiene and avoid local playgrounds, gyms, beauty salons with limited gatherings.

Talking to private news channels, health experts emphasized that maintaining high standards of hygiene in your salon, homes and offices are vital to prevent the risks coronavirus spread.

Spokesperson PIMS Dr Waseem Khwaja hailed the role being played by the media in creating awareness amongst the people about the prevention of the virus.

He said the Ministry of Health was taking all possible measures to control the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), however citizens and residents were urged to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizers and avoid contact with people who show symptoms of respiratory infection." He also urged the public to avoid gatherings and public events as much as possible, adding, people should avoid any unnecessary travel as well.

He said the incumbent government has made proper arrangements and provided the necessary equipment to the Federal and provisional hospitals.

It is also responsibility of the citizens to follow the instructions of the health authorities and take proper precautions to stay safe, he advised.

The government has established an isolation ward at PIMS, which is being operated by the competent professionals, he said, adding, we are hopeful that the situation will be normalized very soon.

The coronavirus can only be prevented by taking precautionary measures, he recommended.

He said people should not get panic and follow the instructions properly.

Another medical expert Dr Tariq Sohail Babar said that the citizens should wash their hands frequently, avoid public gatherings and beauty salons.

The people over the age of sixty should avoid unnecessary contact with other people, he advised.

It is important to keep distance from the person showing any symptom of flu or cough, he urged. There is a need to spread more awareness among public about the "precautionary measures" to avoid coronavirus. People should follow the safety instructions because this virus spreads from human to human, experts mentioned.