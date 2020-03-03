Health miniser visits Ganga Ram hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday and reviewed the medial facilities being provided to the patients.

She was briefed by MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Ehtisham about the facilities being provided to the patients. VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Amir Zaman was also present on this occasion.

She said that availability of medicines and cleanliness condition of Public hospitals were being monitored.

The minister said that provision of best treatment facilities to the patients was top priority of the government.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid further mentioned that Punjab Thalassaemia Prevention Programme was the biggest programme of the world. Free treatment was being provided to thousands of child patients of thalassemia. She said that foundation of a healthy society can only be laid by ensuring child and mother health. Dr. Hussain Jafer, Yasmeen Ehsan and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.