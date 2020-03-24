Health minister appeals to people for staying at home

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that decision of lockdown was taken under extreme circumstances and the government did not have any choice except this.

In her message, the minister said, "In order to stop the spread of the virus and put a break at the number of new infection, it is important that we stop virus transmission which is only possible when people stay at home. The decision of lockdown was made to save people from SARS-COV-2 which has caused thousands of deaths globally." Acknowledging the services of doctors and paramedical staff, the minister said that doctors and paramedical staff were front line workers and they were doing their best to save lives in hospitals.

She said, "Dr. Osama is a martyr and deserves our prayers and tributes for immense service to humanity. He is a real hero".

She also requested the philanthropists to come forward and help the deserving in the time of need."Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said that all confirm and suspected patients were being looked after by the government. "I appeal the people to understand the seriousness of the situation. Please do not expose yourself to the virus and help us by staying indoors. Stay at home and adopt social distancing till this crisis is over," she added.