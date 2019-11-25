UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Approved Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:42 PM

Health minister approved development schemes

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday chairing a high-level meeting here at Punjab Health Facilities Management Company reviewed and approved development schemes in different districts across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday chairing a high-level meeting here at Punjab Health Facilities Management Company reviewed and approved development schemes in different districts across the province.

The proposed development schemes include: upgradation of Sakhi Sarwar Civil Hospital DG Khan, DHQ Vehari, construction of civil dispensary at Zinda Pir, upgradation of THQ Taunsa, DG Khan, upgradation of BHU Barathi for converting it into THQ, upgradation of gynea unit in THQ Shorkot and other development projects.

Secretary Health Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman apprised Dr Yasmin Rashid about details of development schemes.

She directed the Secretary Health to complete all approved development schemes within stipulated period.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that health department should remain in complete coordination with concerned departments regarding development schemes and officers should visit districts and monitor development schemes themselves.

"No delay will be tolerated in completion of development schemes," she added.

She also directed Additional Secretary Development Umer Farooq Alvi to personally visit and review development schemes.

She further announced that a trauma center would be set up in DHQ Nankana Sahib for provision of facilities to the citizens.

The minister directed that timeline of all development schemes should be provided and health department should remain in complete liaison with the departments concerned for completion of development schemes.

Provincial Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Development Umer Farooq Alvi and other concerned officers participated today.

