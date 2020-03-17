Health Minister confirms another case of coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkwa rose to 16 on Tuesday with one new case confirmed, Provincial Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkwa rose to 16 on Tuesday with one new case confirmed, Provincial Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan said.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra said one new positive case of coronavirus have been reported in Abbottabad.

"The gentleman has came to Pakistan from UK. This takes KP total cases to 16", the minister said in his tweet message.

On Monday, 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus.

They were being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in D.I Khan .