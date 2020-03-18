Health Minister confirms three more cases of coronavirus, total rises up to 19 in KP

The number of Corona Virus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkwa rose to 19 on Wednesday , with three new cases confirmed, the province health minister said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of Corona Virus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkwa rose to 19 on Wednesday , with three new cases confirmed, the province health minister said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra said three new Corona cases have been confirmed in Hangu, Mardan and Buner.

The minister giving update on Corona cases in a tweet said that, "In the spirit of continued transparency; have received news that 3 new cases in Pakhtunkhwa tested positive today - 1 each from Buner, Hangu and Mardan. All 3 being treated according to protocol & are cases of international travel. Our tally now stands at 19" .

He said that out of the three, one case is being treated at DHQ Buner, and the other two have been admitted to LRH and MMC Mardan, respectively.