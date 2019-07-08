UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Directs Earliest Completion Of DHQ Hospital Dasu

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:08 PM

Health Minister directs earliest completion of DHQ hospital Dasu

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan on Monday directed to complete construction work of District Headquarters Hospital Dasu at the earliest after addressing security concerns

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Minister for Health Dr. Hasham Inamullah Khan on Monday directed to complete construction work of District Headquarters Hospital Dasu at the earliest after addressing security concerns.

He was chairing a high-level meeting regarding provision of health facilities to Kohistan district.

The meeting was attended by all concerned stakeholders including Secretary Health, Chief of Health Sector Reform Unit KP, DHO Kohistan, Assistant Commissioner Kohistan, Officials of Communication and Works etc.

The meeting gave a detailed briefing on under construction DHQ hospital and other reforms in health sector in Kohistan district.

The minister assured that provision of best health facilities to people of province particularly to remote and under-developed areas is the top priority of the provincial government.

The minister also assured to provide ambulance service to DHQ hospital Dasu.

He directed officials of Communication and Works department to submit weekly report after start of construction work.

