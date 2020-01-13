UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Inaugurates Anti Polio Campaign In Charsadda

Health Minister inaugurates anti polio campaign in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Shahram Khan Tarkai here on Monday inaugurated anti-polio campaign in Charsadda district by administering anti-polio drops to children at Nisata village on Peshawar-Islamabad motorway.

The Minister said special anti polio campaign were started in eight districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa from Monday to be continued till Thursday.

During the campaign, he said, 2.

1 million children would be vaccinated with help of around 8000 teams.

The campaign could be extended due to current rains and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said strict action would be taken against officials showed negligence in their duties.

He said polio was crippling disease that could only be eradicated by administering anti-polio drops to children. He sought Ulema and religious scholars help nullify propaganda against polio.

