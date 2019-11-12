UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Inaugurates Multi Sector Outbreak Plan To Counter Seasonal Diseases

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:33 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inam ullah Tuesday inaugurated Multi Sector Outbreak plan to counter seasonal diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inam ullah Tuesday inaugurated Multi Sector Outbreak plan to counter seasonal diseases.

The inauguration ceremony was organized here at a local hotel, said a press release.

Representatives of almost all provincial government departments and organizations as well as national and international organizations related to public health like National Institute of Health (NIH) and World Health Organization (WHO) participated in the ceremony.

All the health officials concerned including additional Secretary health program director were also present on the occasion.

The stakeholders encouraged provincial health department for laying multi sector out break plan to counter any threat to public health.

The speakers stressed that this plan would strengthen the operations of Health department to minimize the damage during crises and disasters.

The health minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be first province in Pakistan to develop a permanent 'multi-sector outbreak plan' for tickling every health emergency and outbreak of any epidemic disease.

The Plan brings together all sector partners, Provincial government departments and organizations with the Health Department.

Although health department bear the burden of blame in time of any seasonal disease like dengue in which department of food and live stock has an active role.

The plan finalized in a two-day workshop organized with the help and guidance of Public Health England has been finally inaugurated for which the Minister thanked the coming delegates.

In order to gain a common understanding of the rational utility of the plan an overview of the present Integrated Diseases Surveillance Reporting (IDSR) outbreak response process was tested to identify gaps in the present system of outbreak response.

We were less prepared to tackle dangue fever last year than this year and health operations will be better next year during such crises :Dr Hisham inam ullah added.

