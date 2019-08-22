Health Minister inaugurates Nutrition Cell, Child TB Care center in CHQ

Balochistan Health Minister Naseebullah Marri on Thursday said sincere measures were being taken to ensure provision of healthcare facilities to masses across the province, saying that in this regard, the government is fulfilling requirements for ensuring standard treatments in respective hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Balochistan Health Minister Naseebullah Marri on Thursday said sincere measures were being taken to ensure provision of healthcare facilities to masses across the province, saying that in this regard, the government is fulfilling requirements for ensuring standard treatments in respective hospitals.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Nutrition Cell and Child Tuberculosis (TB) Careful Center at Children Hospital Quetta (CHQ). Medical Superintendent (MS) of Children Hospital Quetta Dr, Saleem Abro, Dr, Naqibullah and other senior doctors were present on the occasion.

The Minister said steps are being carried out to meet shortage of doctors in Balochistan and in this regard, we are considering to recruit specialist doctors from other province in order to enhance quality of treatments in hospitals.

He also mentioned standard machinery has been installed in CHQ for better treatment of children on provision of official medical aid to children patients which had been closed in the hospital.

Naseebullah Marri said problems of medicines would be solved soon in hospitals and for this purpose, we would prefer multinational companies of medicines to prevent fake medicines and ensure standard of medicines for the interest of public.

He said CHQ's new structure would be made to provide affordable facilities of treatment to children in hospital while CHQ was taken over from July 8-2019 by the provincial government, aiming to provide health facilities to public.

