Health Minister Launches De-worming Campaign In KP

Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra here Monday launched de-worming campaign to relieve children of intestinal worms and help them grow mentally and physically to excel in life

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra here Monday launched de-worming campaign to relieve children of intestinal worms and help them grow mentally and physically to excel in life.

Accompanied by Provincial Minister for education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, the Minister distributed and provided de-worming tablets to children aged between five to 14 hours at Government High school, Nanak Pura. The Minister said the campaign would continue till October 22.

He said these worms were major cause of anemia as well mental and physical growth and urged parents to get de-worming tablets by providing it to their kids. The initiative was launched by the KP Government to protect children from fatal ailments including anemia.

