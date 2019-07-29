Health Minister leads anti-dengue walk

A walk aimed to promote awareness about increasing threat of dengue during current monsoon season was held here at Sandha road on Monday under the leadership of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A walk aimed to promote awareness about increasing threat of dengue during current monsoon season was held here at Sandha road on Monday under the leadership of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

Social activists Ajmal Bhatti and Amir Ali along with a number of people from various segments of the society attended the walk which was organised by residents of Sandha and its adjoining areas.The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans on preventive strategies against dengue and its vital link with cleanliness.

Health minister distributed pamphlets and handbills among the residents and shopkeepers along the route.

While addressing the gathering, Dr Yasmin stressed upon the need to ensure cleanliness around houses and shops.

She said the government has set up special Anti-Dengue desks in all public sector hospitals across the province not only to provide treatment to the patients but also to educate people.

The minister urged the citizens to play their due role to eliminate dengue threat by ensuring cleanliness in houses, shops,work places and surroundings.